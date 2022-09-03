Woman shot following early morning argument, Lancaster, SC, police say

Lancaster police are searching for an individual who shot a woman in the leg following an argument early Saturday morning.

Police responded to MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center around 5:15 a.m. following reports of a woman with a non-fatal gunshot wound to her leg. The woman was shot near the intersection of North French Street and West Hood Street when the suspect fired at another individual and missed, according to a statement released by Lancaster Police.

Witnesses as the scene identified the suspected shooter, who had previously “attempted a confrontation” with another individual, police say. The suspect left the scene, then returned several minutes later, blowing a car horn. This caused the victim to come outside, according the statement.

“The suspect exited the vehicle and fired the gun at another person on scene but struck the victim in the leg,” officers said.

Police are seeking warrants for assault and battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent Crime.

The victim has since been transferred to a nearby medical facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, or the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283- 1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289-6040.