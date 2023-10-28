Woman shot following fight on cruise ship at Navy Pier

CHICAGO - A woman was shot following an argument on a cruise ship at Navy Pier early Saturday morning.

Chicago police say passengers were deboarding a ship at about 12:20 a.m. when an unknown male offender got into a fight with a woman.

The male suspect was escorted off the boat by security but returned moments water with a gun and fired shots toward the ship.

A 31-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were reported, but police say there is no active threat at Navy Pier, located in the 600 block of Grand Avenue.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Navy Pier released a statement Saturday morning:

"Navy Pier is saddened by the isolated act of violence that occurred overnight. Due to our proactive security measures and the support from law enforcement, officials were able to identify the alleged assailant and his vehicle. There is no active threat to the Pier at this time and we will continue to support law enforcement in their investigation of the incident.

Our hearts go out the victim who is currently recovering in the hospital. Our Halloween programming will go on as planned today. The entire Pier is open to welcome guests and operations are back to normal."