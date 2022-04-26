Woman shot in the foot near Tingley Beach

Apr. 25—A 19-year-old woman was shot in the foot while sitting in a car with a friend near Tingley Beach earlier this month.

According to a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, the woman and her friend believe it was a "stray bullet" and not a targeted attack.

Gilbert Gallegos said on April 11 officers were called to the hospital because a woman reported she had been shot around 9:45 p.m. The woman said she was sitting in a friend's car on Tingley between Central and Bridge SW when they "heard a loud pop inside the car, then she felt a cold sensation in her foot when her foot (began) to bleed."

The woman "later realized a bullet had entered the vehicle through a window near the roof, and struck her in the foot," Gallegos said.

He said officers canvassed the area but did not find any further evidence related to the incident. The case was sent to a detective to be followed up on.

Crime Stoppers sent out a request for more information on the shooting. It said the incident occurred April 21.

Gallegos did not respond to follow up questions about the date discrepancy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP (7867) or p3tips.com/531.