Woman shot in forehead while driving in southwest Charlotte, police say

A woman was shot in the forehead on Tuesday night while driving on South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District.

Officers said they responded after 9:15 p.m. to the 8200 clock of South Tryon Street for an assault with a deadly weapon and injury call.

A 63-year-old woman was shot in the forehead while driving her vehicle, according to police. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said it appeared to be a stray round and not a targeted shooting.

This is a developing story.

