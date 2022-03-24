Woman shot in forehead while driving in southwest Charlotte, police say
A woman was shot in the forehead on Tuesday night while driving on South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District.
Officers said they responded after 9:15 p.m. to the 8200 clock of South Tryon Street for an assault with a deadly weapon and injury call.
A 63-year-old woman was shot in the forehead while driving her vehicle, according to police. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities said it appeared to be a stray round and not a targeted shooting.
This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.
