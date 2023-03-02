Woman shot in Fort Worth road rage incident, taken to hospital with injuries, police say
A woman was taken to a hospital after being shot in a Fort Worth road rage incident Wednesday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
Police responded to the 8000 block of Crimea Lane on a report of a female who was shot on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.
Police arrived at the scene and confirmed that a woman had been shot in the upper part of her body. It was believed to be related to road rage.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
There are two possible suspects whom police have detained at this time.
The names of the victim and the suspects are unknown.