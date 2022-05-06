Woman shot, found dead inside Conover home, police say

Police are investigating after they found a woman dead inside a Conover home on Thursday.

Conover police said they went to the home on 2nd Street Southwest just before 5 p.m. Thursday after someone called 911 when they found a body inside a home. Police said when they arrived, they found 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges.

Officers said Hodges apparently died after being shot.

Her family members had gone to check on her after she didn’t show up for work on Thursday.

Conover Police Department asked for help from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

No further information was made available.

