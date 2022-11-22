Woman shot, found at Ox Bow Park

Nov. 22—GOSHEN — Elkhart County deputies found a woman at Ox Bow County Park who had been shot at 4:37 p.m. Monday.

The 30-year-old woman had "injuries consistent with a gunshot wound," according to a statement from the sheriff's office. The woman was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The press release also stated, "Preliminary investigation indicates that this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public."

Detectives with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are investigating.

The park is located in the 23000 block of C.R. 45.