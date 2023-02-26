Woman shot in Fresno County drive-by that occurred one block from elementary school

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of a drive-by shooting in the Orange Cove area, where a woman was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center with serious injuries after she was hit by gunfire.

The incident was reported about 8 p.m. at Eighth Street and South Avenue, which is a block east of Sheridan Elementary School.

Lt. Jake Jensen said he did not have additional information about the age of the woman or the type of vehicle the shooter was riding in.

This story will be reported if more information becomes available.