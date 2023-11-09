Woman who shot Ga. mother multiple times, kidnapped 6-week-old twin sons, sentenced

A woman who was convicted of shooting a woman and kidnapping her six-week-old twin sons has been sentenced.

According to court documents, Angela Montgomery, 25, of Rincon, pleaded guilty but mentally ill this week to all of the charges related to the shooting and kidnapping in 2021.

On May 11, 2021, Savannah police said officers received reports of a person shot at a home on NE 36th Street.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Gabrielle Rodgers, who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the investigation, a woman, later identified as Montgomery, left the home with Rodgers’ twin boys, Matto and Lorenzo.

Police said tips they received helped officers track Montgomery to a home in Effingham County on St. Andrews Road.

At 2:30 p.m., SWAT, with assistance from the Rincon Police Department and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, took Montgomery into custody. The twins were found at the home unharmed but were taken to the hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

“What happened today is every mother’s worst nightmare. We are so thankful that Matto and Lorenzo were located quickly and were ultimately unharmed,” Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said at the time of Montgomery’s arrest. “This was an all hands on deck approach. Everyone in the Savannah area was looking for this suspect and the twins. The detectives, in this case, worked quickly, tracking down every available lead while working with our local, state, and federal partners. Still, the case would not have moved as swiftly if it had not also been for the community assistance. SPD, and I’m sure the rest of the city, hopes to see the children’s mother make a full recovery and be reunited with her sons as soon as possible.”

According to WJCL, Montgomery said she was helping her twin sister, who she doesn’t have, and that the babies were her sister’s.

The investigation revealed she had been communicating with moms on Facebook when she arranged a meeting with Rodgers on May 11, 2021, according to WJCL.

Since the shooting, Rodgers has recovered and is back at home with her two sons.

Montgomery was evaluated by a mental health professional at the request of her lawyer. She pleaded guilty to the following but added that she was mentally ill:

Criminal attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault - 30 years

Kidnapping - 20 years (concurrent) with life of probation

Kidnapping - 20 years (concurrent) with life of probation

It is unclear if she will be serving her sentence in a mental health facility or prison.

