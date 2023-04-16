Woman shot after getting into altercation with passenger in nearby vehicle, Atlanta police say

A woman is recovering after being shot Sunday morning.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News just after 1:30 a.m., an officer received reports of a woman shot near a convenience store on Joseph Lowery Boulevard SW.

When authorities arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the stomach.

According to the investigation, the woman was shot after getting into an altercation with a passenger in a vehicle that was driving by her.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she is stable.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

