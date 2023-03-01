Woman shot by girlfriend in fight outside south Fort Worth convenience store, police say

A 19-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting outside a convenience store in south Fort Worth shortly after midnight Wednesday, police said.

The teenage victim told officers she was in the parking lot of the McCart Food Store, at 5617 McCart Ave., when she got into a fight with a woman.

Another woman, who police said was dating the victim, pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the right ankle.

The shooter fled the scene and the victim was taken to a nearby QuikTrip, where she talked to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, officials said.

The suspect is not in custody. The Gun Violence Unit is investigating the shooting.