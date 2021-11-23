Woman shot in Hartford this month dies, police say

A woman who was fighting for her life after being shot last week in Hartford has died of her injuries, police said.

Margarita Pagan, 33, of Park Street, died Tuesday, they said. Her homicide is the 32nd city police are investigating this year.

Pagan was shot about 10 p.m. Nov. 15 on Putnam Street. The circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated and are not clear, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Tuesday.

Her death is the 32nd homicide of the year in Hartford, not counting a deadly federal task force shooting Jan. 6.

Hartford remains on track to record one of its deadliest years in decades, having surpassed or matched the recent highs of 32 murders in all of 2015 and 33 total murders in 2009.

Should killings continue, the total number of homicides in 2021 may be rivaled only by the late 80s and early 90s, when homicides peaked nationwide and gang wars raged in Hartford, and by 2003, when an arson at the Greenwood Health Center killed 16 in a single night.

The increase in the number of murders is similar to what other cities in Connecticut and across the nation have been experiencing, with some experts saying a lack of services during the coronavirus pandemic played a role.

Anyone who has any information about the shooting is asked to call the police tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

