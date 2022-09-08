Woman shot in head after couple breaks into her home demanding cellphone, Columbia deputies say

A husband and wife are facing charges after breaking into a home and demanding a cellphone from a woman, according to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Brian Lee Harger, 50, and Rebecca Elizabeth Harger, 50, were arrested early Thursday morning after getting a call from a woman about her home being broken into.

According to Columbia County deputies, the victim appeared to be injured in the head. The woman told deputies that Brian Lee Harger showed up to her home while she was sleeping and went into her room, pointing a gun to her head.

Harger was demanding a cellphone from the victim, the report said. Harger had a gun pointed to the victim’s head while she was looking for the phone. Once Harger found the phone, the victim told deputies it sounded like the gun was shot and she said she could smell gunpowder. The victim thought she was shot and felt pain in the top of her head.

Read: ‘A great ally to the United States’: Florida, Georgia leaders honor Queen Elizabeth after her death

Harger’s wife, Rebecca Elizabeth Harger, stood and watched the events that took place.

The couple left the home after the shots were fired and got in their gray Dodge SUV.

Soon after, deputies found the car with only the wife inside. According to the report, Mrs. Harger told police that the victim stole her husband’s phone and that Mr. Harger said they were going to “take care of it” and that there would be a “reckoning.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Mrs. Harger said the couple arrived to the victim’s house, where Mrs. Harger said she was told to watch the doorway to make sure no one left out the front door. Mr. Harger began to yell, asking for his phone back with a semi-automatic firearm pistol to the victim’s head.

According to Mrs. Harger, the victim saw the gun and began to scream. Once the phone was found, the gun was fired.

The couple decided to leave the victim’s residence and went into the SUV and bagged the rest of the bullets from the gun to hide them behind a tree.

Story continues

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Mr. Harger was then found at another house, where he was arrested.

Mr. Harger has been previously convicted of 17 felony charges. He is currently being charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Mrs. Harger has been charged with accessory.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.