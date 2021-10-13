Woman shot in the head, critically wounded on Brooklyn street

A woman was shot in the head and critically wounded on a desolate, crime-plagued Brooklyn street, just steps from where another woman was knifed to death in a homeless encampment over the summer.

The 30-year-old victim was standing on the corner of Georgia and Belmont Aves. in East New York just after 8:40 p.m. when a group of three young men started arguing with each other, cops said.

At least one member of the group started shooting, and the victim was struck in the head. Police sources said investigators believe the woman, who’s homeless, was involved in the argument.

The stretch of East New York street where she was shot is a haven for homeless people, prostitution and drug activity, authorities said.

Medics took the woman to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition.

On Aug. 31, a homeless woman was stabbed in the neck and stomach on the same streetcorner. She remained unidentified as of Tuesday night, and police have made no arrests in her slaying, an NYPD spokesman said.