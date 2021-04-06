Woman shot in head during drive-by shooting in Hanford

Eat This, Not That!

“The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is a vaccine and may prevent you from getting COVID-19,” the virus that causes “fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; diarrhea,” say the makers. But there are some people who should not get the Moderna vaccine, according to the official fact sheet. Read on to discover the few who may be in danger, and be relieved that it works well for the majority of its users—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 What Should You Mention to Your Vaccination Provider Before You Get the Moderna Vaccine? “Tell your vaccination provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you: have any allergies have a fever have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system are pregnant or plan to become pregnant are breastfeeding have received another COVID-19 vaccine” 2 Who Should Get the Moderna Vaccine? “FDA has authorized the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 18 years of age and older.” 3 Who Should Not Get the Moderna Vaccine? “You should not get the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine if you: had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine” 4 So What’s in the Moderna Vaccine? “The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine contains the following ingredients: messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), lipids (SM-102, polyethylene glycol [PEG] 2000 dimyristoyl glycerol [DMG], cholesterol, and 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine [DSPC]), tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate, and sucrose.” 5 How is the Moderna Vaccine Given? “The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine will be given to you as an injection into the muscle. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine vaccination series is 2 doses given 1 month apart. If you receive one dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, you should receive a second dose of the same vaccine 1 month later to complete the vaccination series.” 6 What are the Benefits of the Moderna Vaccine? “In an ongoing clinical trial, the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine has been shown to prevent COVID-19 following 2 doses given 1 month apart. The duration of protection against COVID-19 is currently unknown.”RELATED: Doctor Warns “Do Not” Do This Before Your Vaccine 7 What are the Risks of the Moderna Vaccine? “Side effects that have been reported with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine include: Injection site reactions: pain, tenderness and swelling of the lymph nodes in the same arm of the injection, swelling (hardness), and redness General side effects: fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea and vomiting, and feverThere is a remote chance that the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to one hour after getting a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. For this reason, your vaccination provider may ask you to stay at the place where you received your vaccine for monitoring after vaccination. Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include: Difficulty breathing Swelling of your face and throat A fast heartbeat A bad rash all over your body Dizziness and weakness These may not be all the possible side effects of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. Serious and unexpected side effects may occur. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is still being studied in clinical trials.” 8 So is the Moderna Vaccine Safe? Yes, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the Moderna vaccine is “safe and effective” and that you should choose whichever vaccine is available to you. (If you experience a severe allergic reaction, call 9-1-1, or go to the nearest hospital. Call the vaccination provider or your healthcare provider if you have any side effects that bother you or do not go away.) So get vaccinated when it becomes available to you (unless you are allergic), and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.