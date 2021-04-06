Woman shot in head during drive-by shooting in Hanford

Police say the woman was a passenger in a car when she was shot in the head.

Video Transcript

- news now. Out of the South Valley, a woman has been hospitalized following a drive by shooting in Hanford, and police do not believe she was the intended target. It all happened just before 1:00 this afternoon, near Greenfield Avenue and Lacey Boulevard. Authorities say the woman was a passenger in a car when she was shot in the head. They believe she was hit by a stray bullet. The shooting at nearby Hanford West High and Woodrow Wilson Junior High on lockdown. Police are still searching for the suspects, and the woman's condition is unknown at this time.

