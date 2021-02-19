Woman shot in the head during Myanmar anti-coup protest dies

A prayer meeting was held for Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing, who was shot during protests in Naypyitaw - Getty

A young female protester in Myanmar who was shot in the head last week as police tried to disperse a crowd lost her fight for life on Friday, becoming the first casualty of the anti-coup movement that has shaken the Southeast Asian nation since a February 1 military takeover.

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing had turned 20 on a life support machine after she was hit by what doctors said was a live bullet at a protest on February 9 in the capital, Naypyitaw.

The young grocery worker was struck as she sheltered from a police water cannon during a mass pro-democracy rally. Graphic phone footage of the incident showed the police firing weapons in the direction of the protesters and a gunshot rings out as she drops to the ground.

The news of her passing caused an immediate outpouring of grief and calls for justice on Myanmar social media. She had already become a symbol of resistance against the coup and her death is expected to strengthen the resolve of the nationwide opposition to the junta.

“We are both sad and angry, but not going to respond violence with violence. I think the protests will continue to be peaceful just like before,” said Gabriel, a young protester in Yangon.

“I know people are scared about their own safety amid the escalation of force, but we will go on protesting and resisting without violence.”

Protesters run after police fire warning-shots and use water cannons to disperse them during a protest in Mandalay - AP

The young woman’s fate has also galvanised international calls for action against the military regime who overthrew an elected government and arrested civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi.

“The police in Naypyitaw have blood on their hands and they must be held accountable,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch.

“This police killing is outrageous and unacceptable, there are no other words for it. The officer who pulled the trigger must be investigated, arrested, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. That’s the only suitable way to honor the memory of this brave young woman,” he added.

Mass protests continued peacefully across Myanmar on Friday. The security forces have been largely restrained since the shooting of Mya Thwate Thwate Klaing but have stepped up pressure on the pro-democracy movement through internet blackouts and nighttime arrests.

On Thursday, one of the country’s most famous actresses Paing Phyo Thu, told CNN that she and her husband had gone into hiding after his name appeared on an arrest list along with a number of other celebrities who have been accused of using their platform to oppose the coup.