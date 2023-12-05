Woman shot in the head identifies shooter before surgery, arrest made months later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five months after a woman was shot in the head, police have arrested the suspect identified by the victim the night of the shooting.

James Lyons, 55, was booked in Shelby County on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Witnesses said the victim was staying at home with Lyons in the 400 block of Richmond Avenue when they got into a fight outside the home, and Lyons pulled out a gun.

They said the victim came inside the house, grabbed a baseball bat, and went back outside, and that’s when they heard 3-4 gunshots and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

When police arrived at the home, they said the victim was still conscious, but Lyons had fled the scene.

Investigators said before going into surgery, the victim was able to identify Lyons as the person responsible for shooting her.

Police said they found four spent shell casings outside the house on Richmond and two bullet holes in the front door. No one inside the house was hurt.

Investigators have not said what the fight was about or why it took so long to take Lyons into custody.

Lyons is scheduled to go before a judge on Tuesday.

