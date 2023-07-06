Woman shot in head by man she was dating has died, Fresno police said. Cops made arrest

A woman died Wednesday from the gunshot wound to the head she suffered days earlier by a Fresno man she had been dating, police said.

Annissia Martinez, 27, had been in critical but stable condition at Community Regional Medical Center since Saturday, when she was shot, police said in an update on Thursday.

Martinez was shot in an apartment complex about 1:15 p.m. Saturday on Balch and Winery avenues allegedly by Rosalino Mendoza Hernandez, 22, who she had been dating since the beginning of the year, according to police.

A nearby resident who was working on his car told The Bee he heard eight gunshots, and then noticed the woman fleeing and trying to get into a car before she collapsed.

Police said they found her in the street.

Mendoza Hernandez attempted to run from police at the scene but was arrested on Saturday, police said.

He is a gang member who has been previously convicted of a felony, police said. He remained in custody on Thursday in Fresno County Jail.

Police said they expect him to be charged with murder.