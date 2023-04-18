Woman shot in head at Mims home, deputies say

A woman was shot and injured Tuesday morning in north Brevard County.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at a home along Cinnamon Teal Drive in Mims.

Investigators told Channel 9 that the shooting appeared to be accidental.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is at a hospital in critical condition, according to BCSO.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said investigators are conducting interviews and awaiting a search warrant to enter the residence where the shooting happened.

