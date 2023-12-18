The woman shot inside a Henrietta restaurant over the weekend has died, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's spokesman Brendan Hurley said on Monday that the 28-year-old woman shot inside Trio Restaurant early Sunday morning died from her injuries on Sunday evening.

Deputies responded to the Trio restaurant, 3423 Winton Place, to investigate a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers located a woman inside the restaurant who had been shot in the upper torso.

The woman, who was not identified by police, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. She died hours later at the hospital.

No charges have been filed in connection with the homicide.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. Deputies are reviewing security footage and continue to work to identify and re-interview witnesses connected to the killing. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to email mcsotips@monroecounty.gov, or call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Woman shot in Henrietta restaurant dies from injuries