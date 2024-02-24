Woman shot in her butt after argument leads to gunfire outside Atlanta nightclub, police say

An argument between two women led to gunfire Saturday morning in Atlanta, according to police.

Police said just after 1:30 a.m., officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital regarding a person shot.

Atlanta police said they found a 34-year-old woman who was self-transported to the hospital after being shot in her left buttock.

The investigation revealed that the victim was at 2507 Donald Lee Holloway Parkway NW when she was confronted by another woman she knew.

The address appears to be of the nightclub, Club Crucial.

The victim and the woman got into an argument that escalated to gunfire, APD said. The suspect ran away following the shooting.

Neither the victim’s nor the suspect’s identity was released.

The investigation is ongoing.

