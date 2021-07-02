Woman shot in her car in Maplewood; 5-year-old son uninjured

Nick Ferraro, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read

Jul. 2—A woman was shot Thursday afternoon in Maplewood while in her car, authorities said. The woman's 5-year-old son was also in the vehicle but was not harmed.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. near St. John's Hospital, at 1575 Beam Ave., and the woman was able to drive herself to the hospital's emergency room entrance, police said Thursday night.

Responding officers were called to the hospital, where they interviewed the woman.

She suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said in a statement.

The 5-year-old boy was uninjured in the incident, which occurred near Beam Avenue and Country View Drive.

Police said the investigation was continuing Thursday night as they worked to develop leads on the suspect.

