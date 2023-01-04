Woman shot in her car in southwest Fresno. Police rush her to hospital

A woman driving in southwest Fresno Tuesday night was hit by gunfire fired by an assailant who remained at large, Fresno police reported.

Lt. Israel Reyes said the incident took place about 8 p.m, as the victim was in the area of Church and Elm avenues. She was hit once in the leg. Reyes said that about the same time she reported the incident occurred, the department’s gunshot detector system recorded multiple gunshots in the area,

Police located the woman’s car at Belgravia and Elm, where the victim was lying in the street.

The victim managed to make a call to her mother before police arrived. The mother, who lives in the neighborhood, was able to arrive shortly before police. Police rendered aid to the woman before she was taken to the hospital.