Woman shot at high school football game in South LA
The 34-year-old woman, was hit by a stray bullet during a high school football game at Maya Angelou Community High School in South LA.
The 34-year-old woman, was hit by a stray bullet during a high school football game at Maya Angelou Community High School in South LA.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Two NFL preseason games have been suspended in the past week.
Silseth was in clear pain while trainers attended to him.
The most hyped pitching prospect in years received a rude welcome in Double-A.
Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
A Portuguese-language spyware called WebDetetive has been used to compromise more than 76,000 Android phones in recent years across South America, largely in Brazil. WebDetetive is also the latest phone spyware company in recent months to have been hacked. In an undated note seen by TechCrunch, the unnamed hackers described how they found and exploited several security vulnerabilities that allowed them to compromise WebDetetive's servers and access to its user databases.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Just over a third (35%) of Americans knew the average lifespan of retirees, according to a recent report.
Women everywhere are proclaiming these to be the best-fitting jeans.
Most drivers will get a chip or crack in their windshield at some point. Save money and perhaps fix the damage yourself with a windshield repair kit.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
"We looked at every imaginable option, but time ran out,” Kelly said.
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. Will Messi actually play?
There were boos, yes, but overall a warm reception for the former Red Sox star.
The U.S. had never ranked worse than second in the FIFA world rankings.
This week's deals include discounts on gaming laptops, headphones from Sony and Beats, and our favorite fire pits.
Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson.
Hyperhidrosis is a condition that affects millions of people, but remedies do exist!
At the first Republican presidential debate, the candidates revealed how they plan to attack the incumbent in next year's general election.