Woman shot before hit by car identified by Fresno police. Detectives looking for motive

A 21-year-old woman who was killed after being shot before she was struck with a car was identified Monday by Fresno police.

Officers found Adriana Gonzales shot multiple time shortly before noon Saturday outside a liquor store at California and Thorne avenues, police said.

An unknown shooter fired at Gonzales, striking her multiple times in the upper body, police said.

The shooter also struck her with a dark-colored car as they fled the scene, investigators said.

Gonzales was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 12:03 p.m., police said in an update on Monday.

Adriana Gonzales, 21, died after being shot and struck with a car Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, Fresno police said.

Lt. Paul Cervantes on Saturday said there was apparently a fight before shots rang out. He added a number of witnesses were seen on surveillance video fleeing on foot and in vehicles as violence erupted.

“I’m relatively certain there’s more people that probably were in the vicinity,” Cervantes said. “So much work to do in front of us. We have to locate and identify those individuals and try to figure out the reason for this particular incident.”

Cervantes said the killing marked the 30th intentional homicide in 2023 compared to 53 the same time last year.

Anyone with information was asked by police to call 559-621-7000.

