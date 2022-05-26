Woman shot husband to death last month in Denton, then invented assailant, police say

A woman shot her husband dead last month in Denton and then concocted a false story about another assailant, police said.

A month after the April 25 killing, Denton police on Wednesday arrested Amber Rosales, 30, on suspicion of murder.

Police found about 10 p.m. a crashed truck in which Jeffrey McBride, 31, was unconscious in the driver’s seat and Rosales was in the passenger seat. The scene was in the 1100 block of East Sherman Drive.

Rosales told police that she and McBride had stopped the pickup on East Sherman Drive to speak with a man. Rosales said that the man shot at her husband from the passenger side door and tossed a gun into the truck before running away, according to police.

McBride, who was shot in the abdomen, was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour after he was shot.

Detectives executed search warrants, interviewed witnesses and relatives, and viewed surveillance video. Evidence showed that Rosales’ statements were inconsistent, police said.

Police believe Rosales was the only other person present when McBride was shot.

Police arrested Rosales at her residence in Sanger. Her bail was set at $500,000.