Woman shot, injured in parking lot of west Fort Worth motel; 1 suspect arrested, police say

A woman was shot and injured in the parking lot of a west Fort Worth motel Monday night, and a suspect is in custody, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Relax Inn at 8701 W. Freeway shortly after 10 p.m. regarding a shooting. They found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

The victim told police she was in the parking lot when someone approached her in a vehicle, officials said. The person pulled out a gun and fired once, hitting the woman in the leg. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. Police later arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the shooting.

Pablo Galvan was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail around midnight, according to police records. He faces charges of aggravated assault causing injury with a deadly weapon.

The Gun Violence Unit is responsible for the investigation, which is still active, police said.

