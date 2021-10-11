A woman in shot and injured while sitting in a car on Park Street Monday afternoon

Hartford detectives are looking for whoever shot a 16-year old woman, who was sitting in a car near 1611 Park Street a little after 3 in the afternoon on Monday, a police department spokesman said.

Police were dispatched to a local hospital on a report of the arrival of a gunshot victim and learned the woman was in stable condition.

The vehicle she had been sitting in drove off during the gun fire and was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Hazel Street, police said.

The victim arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.