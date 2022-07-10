Woman shot inside of apartment listed in critical condition, DeKalb police say
DeKalb police say a woman was shot inside of her apartment Saturday evening is in critical condition.
Just before 8 p.m., police responded to the Forest at Columbia Apartments to a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to police, the victim was shot while inside of her home by people she did not know from outside of the apartment.
She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.
The scene is still active, however, police are not releasing any additional details.
