Woman shot inside of apartment listed in critical condition, DeKalb police say

DeKalb police say a woman was shot inside of her apartment Saturday evening is in critical condition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 8 p.m., police responded to the Forest at Columbia Apartments to a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was shot while inside of her home by people she did not know from outside of the apartment.

TRENDING STORIES:

She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The scene is still active, however, police are not releasing any additional details.

IN OTHER NEWS: