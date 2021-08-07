Woman shot in Jefferson Twp. home dies; person of interest in custody

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Aug. 7—A woman shot Friday afternoon following a domestic violence report has died of her injuries, and a person of interest is in custody.

The shooting was reported around 2:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Ericson Avenue.

"We were dispatched here on a domestic situation. About a minute and a half later, while crews were en route, that call was changed to someone has been shot at the scene, " Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. "When we arrived we indeed did find that someone had been shot."

Jefferson Twp. medics were there quickly, and deputies and police from throughout the county, including Dayton, began looking for the known male suspect, the sheriff said.

"We do believe we have the individual responsible in custody," said Streck.

The sheriff did not identify the suspect. However, Montgomery County Jail records show that 24-year-old Vincent Darnell Redd Jr. was booked for murder but is not formally charged.

The woman shot, who also was not identified, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. She has since died of her injuries.

The sheriff did not say what type of gun was used but that deputies have recovered the weapon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Employers added 943,000 jobs in July across US

    The most jobs added were in "leisure and hospitality," the group that was the hardest hit during the pandemic as bars and restaurants closed or were restricted.

  • Actor Joel Kinnaman talks about new film, ‘The Suicide Squad’

    Kinnaman reprises his role as Col. Rick Flag for one of this summer’s most buzzed-about movies, starring alongside Margot Robbie, John Cena and Idris Elba.

  • Retirees with annuities have more fun

    Reassurance that they won't outlive their savings lets retirees open up their wallets and have a good time, a new report reveals

  • Kansas City police investigate Friday night homicide

    The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside a business on East 43rd Street. He was taken to the hospital and declared dead.

  • 2 perfectly preserved cave lion cubs from the Ice Age, still with whiskers and fur, unearthed by scientists

    The cubs, nicknamed Boris and Sparta, were nearly perfectly preserved by the Russian permafrost for up to 43,000 years ago, scientists believe.

  • Steep obstacles for U.S. Congress effort to legalize 'Dreamer' immigrants

    A battle to win a path to citizenship for "Dreamer" immigrants, following two decades of defeat, is underway in the U.S. Senate as Democrats face tough challenges on several fronts, including within their own ranks. For the millions of immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, crossing the border illegally or overstaying visas, an obscure Senate procedure known as "budget reconciliation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senates-reconciliation-process-its-not-way-it-sounds-2021-06-16" could determine their future this year. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hopes to use it to bypass the need for Republican support on legislation that would have Dreamers and possibly millions of other immigrants hitch a ride toward citizenship via a $3.5 trillion measure they call "human infrastructure" investments.

  • German cycling official banned from sport through end of year after making racist comment in Tokyo

    Patrick Moster, the German cycling federation director, was sent home from the Tokyo Olympics early after he made racist comments during competition.

  • NASA studies Mars rover sample collection failure

    NASA says the sampling failure likely is due to the nature of the targeted rock, not a hardware problem.

  • LEADING OFF: Cabrera's 500 watch, Turner starts for Dodgers

    Miguel Cabrera's 500th career homer could be just a few swings away. Cabrera is vying to become the 28th player in major league history with 500 homers. The Tigers are playing the Cleveland Indians in a three-game series this weekend.

  • Big-spending Biden and Democrats steel themselves for debt ceiling fight

    President Joe Biden's expensive infrastructure and social welfare packages are exacerbating the Democrats' challenges with the federal budget deficit and debt limit negotiations as he and congressional allies brace for the 2022 midterm elections.

  • Some in US getting COVID-19 boosters without FDA approval

    When the delta variant started spreading, Gina Welch decided not to take any chances: She got a third, booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by going to a clinic and telling them it was her first shot. The U.S. government has not approved booster shots against the virus, saying it has yet to see evidence they are necessary. Welch, a graduate student from Maine who is studying chemical engineering, said she has kept tabs on scientific studies about COVID-19 and follows several virologists and epidemiologists on social media who have advocated for boosters.

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back

    A Black man in Indiana who was almost lynched by a mob of white men in the woods is now […] The post Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Yeonmi Park says she was robbed by three women, bystanders stopped her from calling police

    North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.

  • Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress

    The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.

  • Pam Hupp Is Not Your Typical Serial Killer––And Wow, It’s A Lot

    Pam Hupp had a normal childhood. She grew up in Dellwood, Missouri, firmly entrenched in the middle-class white Catholic suburbs: schoolteacher mom, union-man dad, third of three kids, according to Jeannette Cooperman. And she grew up to become an image of the white, suburban, middle-class mom you’d expect: frowsy blonde hair, red turtleneck, penny-pinching. But []

  • Pot Prisoner Sentenced to Life Before Trump Pardon Is Back in Custody

    via Change.orgIn 2010, a federal judge sentenced Tony DeJohn to life plus 10 years on a nonviolent marijuana charge. Because it was DeJohn’s third conviction, the judge was required by law to impose the maximum penalty available. He was just 31 years old.Eleven years later, DeJohn, who is from Upstate New York but had been locked up in high-security facilities in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Colorado, was granted clemency by then-President Donald Trump. He was released from prison on January 20,

  • Oregon High School Janitor Stockpiled Weapons for Mass Shooting: Cops

    Medford Police Department/South Medford High SchoolA janitor at an Oregon high school was prepared to gun down students and teachers at the school where he worked and made detailed plans for the shooting spree, local police said Thursday. Thankfully, he turned himself in first, repentant. Kristopher Clay, the 24-year-old janitor for South Medford High School, surrendered to the Medford police department on July 20, allegedly confessing to officers he had “homicidal thoughts.” He remained in poli

  • Miami car dealer rolled back 81,000 miles off odometer, cops say

    Miami-Dade police this week arrested a used car dealer who they say rolled back more than 81,000 miles from the odometer of a vehicle he sold a customer last year.