Woman shot by Kansas City police released from Jackson County jail after posting bond

Leonna Hale, the 25-year-old woman shot a week ago by Kansas City police, was booked into the Jackson County jail and released on bond Friday, according to court and jail records.

Hale, who has been charged with unlawful firearm possession, exhibiting a firearm and resisting arrest, posted a cash bond of $2,500, according to court records.

Hale was shot and seriously wounded by two Kansas City police officers as she allegedly fled an arrest on May 27th. The officers were trying to arrest her and a man in connection with a suspected carjacking.

The shooting sparked outrage and gained national attention after a witness said Hale was unarmed and heard her tell police she was pregnant.

Body camera footage of the shooting doesn’t match up with the witness’ account. Hale is also not pregnant, according to a local faith leader who is working with her family.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a statement Wednesday that the police body camera videos showed Hale “continually displayed a weapon during her encounter with police officers” before she was shot.

It was revealed Friday that Baker invited a group of seven community leaders to view body camera footage of the shooting. The group viewed between 20 to 30 seconds of the video Wednesday morning, hours before prosecutors announced criminal charges against Hale.

Hale’s mother, along with civil human rights activists, have called for all of the videos to be released.

