Woman shot in Kent home invasion, three detained after pursuit

A woman was shot during an attempted home invasion in Kent Monday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 24200 block of 94th Avenue South for reports of people attempting to kick in a door. The 911 caller told police that three people armed with guns had fired inside the home, striking a 58-year-old woman.

The suspects then drove away in a silver Jetta.

As officers arrived at the scene, police saw the Jetta attempting to leave the neighborhood.

Kent police conducted a “high-risk stop” of the Jetta and detained all three people inside.

A 19-year-old Federal Way man was arrested after he was identified as the alleged shooter.

The other two suspects, a 20-year-old Federal Way man and a 19-year-old Seattle man, were detained and interviewed by Kent police.

One of them was arrested on a warrant.

The woman received medical attention at her home for a gunshot wound to her arm and was eventually transported to a hospital for further care.

If you have any additional information about this incident, contact the Kent Police Department at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov. Reference case #24-1714.







