Woman shot and killed aboard Los Angeles train

A suspect remains at large after allegedly shooting and killing a woman aboard a Los Angeles Metro Rail train Sunday.

Los Angeles police responded to the train early Sunday morning to find bystanders performing CPR on the victim, who had been shot multiple times. After more first aid, the woman was transported to a nearby hospital but later pronounced dead.

Witnesses said the suspect and the woman were seated near each other on the train and had a verbal argument before the suspect became “agitated” and started pacing around the train. The suspect waited for the train to arrive at a station before shooting the woman multiple times and fleeing the scene. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue shorts, a dark hat and a surgical mask.

Metro Rail said it was handing over video from the train and the station platform.

So far, no arrests have been made.