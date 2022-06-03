Woman shot, killed at Amazon Warehouse in Mississippi, officials say

A woman was shot and killed at an Amazon Warehouse in Horn Lake.

The Horn Lake Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of Commerce Parkway Friday afternoon around noon.

When officers arrived, they found a woman shot 3 times.

The suspect was seen leaving in a car, police said.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is assisting Horn Lake Police in a search for the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back to FOX13 with updates on this developing story.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: