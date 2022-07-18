Woman shot, killed after argument with roommate, Lafayette Police says

A woman was fatally shot after an argument with her roommate, according to Lafayette Police.

Officers were called at about 10 p.m. Sunday to a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Pinhook Road, which is in South Lafayette between Kaliste Saloom and East Verot School roads.

They found a woman, whose identity has not yet been released, who had been shot and was unresponsive, department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a release.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Before the shooting, the woman argued with her roommate, 52-year-old Rickey Matthews, Griffin said.

Matthews was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

