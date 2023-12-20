Woman shot and killed by Boulder police Sunday identified

Dec. 19—A woman shot and killed by Boulder police officers on Sunday has been identified as Jeanette Alatorre.

The 51-year-old woman was killed Sunday after police said she brandished a replica gun near the North Boulder Recreation Center. The Boulder County Coroner's Office said her cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

At 4:10 p.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call from a driver who said they were approached by a woman who had a gun in the driveway exit of the recreation center. At 4:12 p.m., police arrived on scene. They located a woman two minutes later, near the center. Boulder police Support Services Deputy Chief Ron Gosage said Monday during a news conference that the woman did not cooperate with police and fled north on Broadway, on foot.

Gosage said the woman was seen removing what appeared to be a firearm from her purse and that police used forms of less lethal force against her, to no avail. He said that after several de-escalation attempts, police shot her at 4:26 p.m. Police immediately started administering medical care to the woman before a Boulder Fire-Rescue crew arrived, Gosage said, but after approximately 40 minutes of emergency aid, she died.

Gosage said Monday afternoon that the woman now identified as Alatorre was confirmed to be the subject of a trespassing call at the recreation center that police responded to earlier on Sunday, in which she was reportedly refusing to leave a bathroom. Gosage said she did not present a firearm during the trespass call.

Police are asking anyone with information about the event to contact Detective S. Byars at ByarsS@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-1970 and to reference case no.23-12689. Anyone with videos or photos is encouraged by police to upload them to bouldercopd.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/2312689.

An investigation into the incident by the Boulder County Investigation Team remains ongoing.