Woman shot and killed by Boulder police Sunday identified

Dec. 19—A woman shot and killed by Boulder police officers on Sunday has been identified as Jeanette Alatorre.

The 51-year-old woman was killed Sunday after police said she brandished a replica gun near the North Boulder Recreation Center. The Boulder County Coroner's Office said her cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

At 4:10 p.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call from a driver who said they were approached by a woman who had a gun in the driveway exit of the recreation center. At 4:12 p.m., police arrived on scene. They located a woman two minutes later, near the center. Boulder police Support Services Deputy Chief Ron Gosage said Monday during a news conference that the woman did not cooperate with police and fled north on Broadway on foot.

Gosage said the woman was seen removing what appeared to be a firearm from her purse and that police used forms of less lethal force against her, to no avail. He said that after several de-escalation attempts, police shot her at 4:26 p.m. Police immediately started administering medical care to the woman before a Boulder Fire-Rescue crew arrived, Gosage said, but after approximately 40 minutes of emergency aid, she died.

Gosage said Monday afternoon that the woman was confirmed to be the subject of a trespassing call at the recreation center that police responded to earlier on Sunday, in which she was reportedly refusing to leave a bathroom. Gosage said the she did not present a firearm during the trespass call.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the event to contact Detective S. Byars at ByarsS@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-1970 and reference case no.23-12689. Anyone with videos or photos is encouraged by police to upload them to bouldercopd.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/2312689.

The investigation into the incident by the Boulder County Investigation Team remains ongoing.