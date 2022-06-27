Woman shot, killed in Boynton Beach; police investigate death as homicide

BOYNTON BEACH — A woman died of multiple gunshot wounds early Monday, said Boynton Beach police, who are investigating her death as a homicide.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at a home on Ocean Breeze Circle, off Seacrest Boulevard north of Boynton Beach Boulevard, at about 1 a.m. and found the woman inside. Responders drove her to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police have not released the victim's name or age. She is the first confirmed homicide in Boynton Beach this year and the 42nd in Palm Beach County this year, according to a Palm Beach Post online database. The city reported eight homicides in 2021, the database shows.

Anyone with information about the incident may call city detectives at 561-742-8116.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Shooting in Boynton Beach leaves one woman dead, police say