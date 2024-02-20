Woman shot and killed in Brooklyn Park apartment complex

A woman was shot and killed Monday afternoon in a Brooklyn Park apartment complex, and police say they have arrested a suspect.

Brooklyn Park officers responded a little after 2 p.m. to reports of an active shooter at the Brooks Landing apartments, at 5825 74th Av. N., according to a police news release. The officers went inside and found a woman who was dead with several gunshot wounds, the department said.

While searching for a suspect, the officers found a second crime scene on another floor of the building, police said. Brooklyn Park's SWAT team and additional agencies responded. The building was cleared after officers did not find the suspect or any other victims.

Shortly after, police received information about the suspect's whereabouts and found him in the 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue N., according to the release. He was arrested and taken to the Brooklyn Park jail, and police recovered a gun at the scene where they arrested the man, police said.

The shooting was not random, according to Brooklyn Park Police Inspector Elliot Faust, but he said police are still working to determine what led to it.

"At this time, it's safe to say there was some level of acquaintance" between the suspect and victim, Faust said. "We're still trying to figure out what that is."

The department is not seeking any additional suspects and a homicide investigation is underway.