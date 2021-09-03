Woman shot, killed at Dayton apartment complex ID'd

Sep. 3—Homicide detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting death of a woman Thursday night at a Dayton apartment complex.

The woman was identified Friday afternoon as 31-year-old Jovan Patterson of Dayton by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Dayton police and medics responded just before 11 p.m. to the 2200 block of Hepburn Avenue on a reported shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Crews found Patterson deceased when they arrived and called homicide detectives to respond, said Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall.

"The initial investigation indicates that the victim and suspect were acquainted, and detectives are working to uncover the facts and circumstances that led to this tragic event," he said. "We encourage anyone with information about this crime to contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS, or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP."

Patterson lived at the apartment where she was killed, the coroner's office confirmed.

It is not clear whether the suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody or if charges are pending.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.