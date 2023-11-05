Woman shot and killed in downtown Durham near Duke campus Sunday morning

A woman was shot and killed in downtown Durham after midnight on Sunday, less than a quarter of a mile away from Duke University’s East Campus.

Authorities responded to a report of gunshots near the intersection of West Morgan and Watts streets, where officers located a woman who was shot. There is a Residence Inn by Mariott hotel and a Shell gas station at the approximate location of the shooting.

The woman was hospitalized by Durham EMS and later pronounced dead, according to the Durham Police Department.

As of late Sunday morning, police have not identified the victim publicly or said whether a shooting suspect is yet in custody.

Police didn’t release further information, but they ask for anyone with information on the shooting to contact investigator B. Garth at 919-560-4440 ext. 29313 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

2023 shootings in Durham

Fewer people have been shot and survived in Durham this year than in recent years, but the number of people shot and killed so far is on track to exceed the totals for 2022 and 2021.

Thirty-four people have been fatally shot in Durham this year, according to the most recent Durham police statistics.

The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun now list the Triangle’s most recent homicides online every week, updated on Mondays.