Woman shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Garfield Ridge, police say

A woman was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Garfield Ridge, according to Chicago police.

Police said a 37-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Narragansett Avenue when a man approached her in a dark-colored sedan and fired shots at about 9:34 p.m. Police said the woman was shot 10 times.

She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said no suspects are in custody, and they are investigating the shooting.

