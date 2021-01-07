Woman shot and killed during Capitol riot identified as Ashli Babbit
San Diego resident was 14-year Air Force veteran; Jeff Paul has the latest on 'Fox News @ Night'
The new year in the U.K. is starting out very rocky — with the country battling not one but two variants of the coronavirus that have sent new case numbers quadrupling in a month.
"Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com Watch Wednesday's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol unfold in under 5 minutes Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call
In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Watch Wednesday's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol unfold in under 5 minutes Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call
The leader of one of the country's most prominent U.S. attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after almost three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives.
The number of patients in Irish hospitals with COVID-19 has exceeded the peak set during the first wave of infections, official data showed on Wednesday, ahead of a government meeting to consider new public health restrictions. Health officials have blamed increased socialising around Christmas after the government reopened most of the economy for a rapid shift to one of the fastest rates of infection in the European Union. COVID-19 hospital admissions are rising by around 10% a day, taking the number of patients being treated to 921 on Wednesday, compared with the mid-April peak of 881.
Former mayor and other Trump allies release statements only after violent rioters clash with law enforcement and breach Capitol building
International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Watch Wednesday's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol unfold in under 5 minutes Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call
Lawmakers are vowing an investigation into how law enforcement handled Wednesday’s violent breach at the Capitol, questioning whether a lack of preparedness allowed a mob to occupy and vandalize the building. U.S. Capitol Police, who are charged with protecting Congress, turned to other law enforcement for help with the mob that overwhelmed the complex and sent lawmakers into hiding. Both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hourslong occupation of the complex before it was cleared Wednesday evening.
A Mexican doctor who had a serious allergic reaction after receiving Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's vaccine against COVID-19 remains hospitalized and has not fully recovered muscle strength, health authorities said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old internist, who got the vaccine on Dec. 30, had several seizures in the following days and is being treated in a specialized hospital that is part of Mexico's social security institute IMSS. The health ministry's initial diagnosis after the reaction was encephalomyelitis.
“That phone could have been in hand of 90-year-old grandma, an Asian person... someone Black or blue,” said the attorney of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto.
Tempered flared on the House floor early Thursday during speeches for and against an objection to recognizing President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Pennsylvania — the final hurdle in the counting of Electoral College votes, delayed by the occupation of the Capitol on Wednesday by a mob fueled by President Trump. Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat form Pennsylvania, lit into his Republican colleagues, telling them that their objections have no merit and "don't deserve an ounce of respect. A woman died out there tonight, and you're making these objections."There was a commotion after Lamb said if the people storming the Congress had not been White, prompting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) to call for order. "Enough has been done today already to try to strip this Congress of its dignity and we don't need to do any more," Lamb said, adding that some of his colleagues had fueled the mob by repeating lies about the election. A few moments later, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) objected, saying Lamb was calling him a liar. Pelosi shot down the objection, and then things almost came to blows off-camera.> "There will be order in the House."> > Watch tensions rise on House floor during debate on Pennsylvania ElectoralCollege Vote Objection.> > Note: C-SPAN does not control cameras in the House. pic.twitter.com/sQ1vAIxc0t> > — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2021The benches cleared, and the deputy sergeant at arms got involved. PBS's Lisa Desjardins explains what happened off-camera:> 6\. Democrats got on feet, from other side of the chamber many (a dozen?) started moving quickly, almost running thru rows to where Harris was. > 7\. Republicans started doing same. > 8\. A staffer - it may have been the Sgt. at Arms moved even more quickly to separate them.> > 2/> > — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 7, 2021"We want this government to work more than they want it to fail," Lamb said after the fight was defused, then ceded the floor.More stories from theweek.com Watch Wednesday's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol unfold in under 5 minutes Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call
Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.
The Trump ally dismissed the president’s ploy to challenge the election results in Congress as “not going to do any good.”
People trying to overtake the Capitol building forced senators and House members into hiding on Wednesday.Both the House and Senate's debates over opposition to electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden were halted Wednesday when Trump supporters, some of them seemingly armed, broke into the Capitol. The protesters broke glass doors and pushed past security guards, eventually making it into the congressional chambers and offices.After filling the halls waving Trump and Confederate flags, some members of the mob broke the glass on the doors to the House chamber. Reporters said there was an "armed standoff" at the doors between police and insurgents. Some protesters eventually made it to the Senate floor; some seemingly did so by jumping down from the viewing gallery above. One protester took the presiding officer's chair, yelling "Trump won that election."> They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT> > — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021> Incredible Getty photos from inside the Capitol pic.twitter.com/IN2rRcsOg5> > — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 6, 2021House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy later confirmed to PBS News that shots were fired inside the Capitol and that someone had been injured. Paramedics were seen taking someone out of the building on a stretcher. CNN reported a woman had been shot at the Capitol and was in critical condition.More stories from theweek.com Watch Wednesday's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol unfold in under 5 minutes Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call
Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.
Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence
Supporters of President Trump broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) offices on Wednesday during their storming of the Capitol, flipping over tables, pulling photos off walls, and lounging at her desk:> Extremist who took over Nancy Pelosi’s office, per Fox News. pic.twitter.com/byRnH8U93n> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021CNN and Getty Images also captured images of a note scribbled on the back of one of Pelosi's folders and left for her to find, reading: "We will not back down."> This is chilling.> > Someone walked into Nancy Pelosi's office and left this note on her desk: "WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN." pic.twitter.com/LMx0os5f6P> > — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 6, 2021While lawmakers sheltered in an undisclosed location, MSNBC confirmed that Pelosi is safe.More stories from theweek.com Watch Wednesday's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol unfold in under 5 minutes Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call
Mississippi is updating its laws to include a new state flag with a magnolia and the phrase “In God We Trust,” six months after legislators ditched the last state flag in the U.S. that had the Confederate battle emblem. Voters approved the magnolia flag in November after a commission recommended the design. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign the bill into law in the next several days.