Woman shot, killed by estranged husband at grocery store in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) –The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FSCO) said a woman was shot and killed by her estranged husband at a grocery store in Frederick County.

FSCO said that on Saturday at about 11:10 p.m., it was dispatched to the Urbana Giant located at 3530 Sugarloaf Parkway for a shooting.

When Deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman dead.

The woman was identified as 33-year-old Tenisha Butler, from Frederick County.

Deputies were able to locate and arrest the suspect, 33-year-old Frederick Owusu Sakyi of Walkersville, Maryland.

FSCO completed a check of Sakyi’s car and found a handgun on the front seat and an assault rifle on the back seat.

Deputies found that Sakyi was the estranged husband of Butler and that they were going through a divorce.

FSCO said there was also a history of protective orders and stalking by Sakyi.

Deputies transported Sakyi to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

The Urbana shopping center where the Giant is located is now back open to the public.

