Woman shot, killed in Fort Worth after gun went off in home, police say

A woman was killed in a shooting in south Fort Worth on Friday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of Hulen Bend Circle at about 9:30 p.m. They found a woman who appeared to have a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Detectives believe that someone in the woman’s house was handling a gun when it went off and the bullet hit the woman, according to police. No arrests had been made as of Monday.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the woman who was killed.