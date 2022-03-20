Woman shot and killed Friday night in Minneapolis identified

Kristi Belcamino, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read

Mar. 20—The Hennepin County medical examiner's office has released the identity of a woman shot and killed Friday on a south Minneapolis sidewalk.

Ta-Nasha Brittanya Shurnene Austin, 30, of St. Cloud, died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

It appears the woman was shot when an argument at a gathering escalated into gunfire, investigators said in a news release Friday night.

About 7:30 a.m. Friday, officers in the 5th Precinct responded to reports of the shooting on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South.

Calls to 911 reported that a victim was shot and then put into a vehicle that left the scene. Officers learned that Austin was dropped off at the Hennepin County Medical Center. She died there.

Her death marks the city's 13th homicide this year.

