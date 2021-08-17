Gunman fired 50 shots at woman killed near Katy, deputies say
Deputies say the 31-year-old was coming home from her job in the Galleria area when a gunman opened fire at her in the garage.
Deputies say the 31-year-old was coming home from her job in the Galleria area when a gunman opened fire at her in the garage.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a woman and her three kids were headed to their first day of school when they say her estranged husband showed up.
A Blue Alert has been discontinued, but a search continues for a gunman who injured a North Texas deputy.
The foul odor that leaked from a rail car and seeped into residents' homes has now been identified as the material added to natural gas.
The suspect in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy during a pursuit in southwestern Michigan had been involved in a car chase with another law enforcement agency earlier the same day, authorities said Monday. Michigan State Police on Monday identified the man, who was later shot and killed by deputies, as Kyle Goidosik, 35, of Vicksburg, MLive.com reported. Speaking at a news conference earlier, Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said the suspect pointed a gun at deputies at a gas station in Galesburg Saturday night then drove away.
The 38-year-old woman allegedly confronted responding officers while holding a knife, but those who knew her claim police knew she struggled with mental health issues.
A Chinese citizen journalist serving a four-year sentence after reporting on the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city of Wuhan is in ill health after staging a long-running hunger strike, according to a lawyer who spoke with her family. Zhang Zhan was hospitalized on July 31 and now weighs less than 40 kilograms (90 pounds), according to a message sent by Zhang Zhan's mother to a group on Chinese social media. Authorities notified the family that she was in poor health and told them to come to the prison, said Peng Yonghe, a lawyer who spoke with Zhang's mother about the visit.
Israel's national fire chief on Tuesday said a massive wildfire that has consumed a large swath of forest west of Jerusalem has been brought under control. Dedi Simchi made the announcement after a three-day battle that required over 100 firefighting teams from across the country, over a dozen firefighting planes and even enlisted a small group of Palestinian firefighters in a rare instance of cooperation. The fire burned over 20 square kilometers (8 square miles) of forest, forcing hundreds of families to evacuate their homes in several communities just outside Jerusalem.
These investments seem pretty vulnerable right now.
The woman's husband was depositing money when this man approached them. He shot her as she tried to get someone's attention for help.
Nearly half of American students with learning barriers cited increasing amounts of stress, depression and anxiety as the leading obstacle in the 2020-21 school year. At the same time, students say their access to a trusted adult to discuss that stress decreased, according to a new national survey. In the third and final survey of […]
Spirit says its operational meltdown cost around $50 million - the airline is predicting future losses of up to $100 million in the third quarter.
“Women’s empowerment was the most real and tangible achievement of the international community's intervention over the past 20 years and yet, unfortunately, also the most vulnerable one.”
I won't tell if you won't.
Authorities say the suspect in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy in southwestern Michigan had been involved in a car chase with another law enforcement agency earlier that day
Sean McDermott (Memphis Grizzlies) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 08/15/2021
Kourtney debuted a short new bob and Travis is *feeling* it.
California’s high court has reversed a lower court’s ruling declaring that inmates in state prisons have the right to possess up to an ounce of marijuana.
A former North Carolina state lawmaker was sentenced Tuesday to probation and ordered to pay a fine for an unlawful scheme to siphon campaign dollars to his family farm. David Lewis, the former chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee and author of Republican redistricting plans during the 2010s, had pleaded guilty to two counts nearly a year ago. U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn sentenced Lewis to two years of supervised release, which is similar to probation, and a $1,000 fine, according to information provided by the U.S. attorney's office in Charlotte.
A trainee doctor is facing jail after he admitted spraying sulphuric acid into the face of a fellow medic, leaving her with catastrophic and life-changing injuries.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been a sporadic presence at the team's practices, but coach David Culley said it's not injury related.