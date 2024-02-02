Woman shot, killed on her back porch over $100, Clayton County DA says

A Clayton County man has been convicted and will head to prison after prosecutors say he shot and killed a woman on her back porch.

In February 2022, Ja’Leesa May-Carter, 33, was found dead at her home.

Prosecutors say that May-Carter was behind Yusuf Minor in line at a Texaco gas station.

Minor left his cell phone and a $100 bill on the clerk’s counter when he checked out.

May-Carter and another woman with her took the money as they checked out moments later.

Minor came back into the store and demanded to see the surveillance footage and saw May-Carter take the money.

He then followed her back to an apartment complex where he opened fire as she and her friend ran away.

Police found a Glock pistol, multiple magazines and a variety of ammunition in Minor’s car.

The jury found Minor guilty of malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole and a consecutive 25 years.

