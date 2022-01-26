Woman shot and killed in Kansas City apartment Tuesday night, police say

A woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in an apartment on Kansas City’s southeast side, according to police.

Police were alerted to a shooting around 10 p.m. at the Hudson Pointe Apartments in the 8800 block of Crystal Lane, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokeswoman, said at the scene. Arriving officers heard cries for help and entered one of the apartments, where the fatally wounded woman was found.

Life-saving measures were attempted by officers but the woman died at the scene, Foreman said. The victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed. Police did not have any information about a suspect to immediately share.

On Tuesday night, police maintained a large presence in the area as a large portion of the parking lot remained blocked off with police tape. Foreman said the crime scene was mostly contained to the apartment where the shooting is believed to have taken place.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 9th homicide in 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw its second-highest number of homicides in its history, recording 157.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 816- 234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.