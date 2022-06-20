Woman shot and killed at Kansas City home early Monday; police investigate

Kansas City police were investigating a homicide Monday after a woman was found shot and killed in a home on the East Side.

Officers were called about 3:15 a.m. to the home in the 2600 block of Cypress Avenue. They found the victim inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman.

The officers performed lifesaving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived to take over the effort. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drake said detectives and crime scene personnel were processing the area for evidence and canvassing for witnesses.

The killing marked the 114th homicide in the Kansas City metro this year. In all of 2021, the metro area recorded 244 homicides. So far this year, Kansas City has recorded 73 homicides after reaching 157 in 2021, the second-highest number in the city’s history.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS (8477). A $25,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.